TxT Reaches New Career High with 'Minisode 2 Thursday's Child' Charting at No 4 on Billboard 200

K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER have charted their 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, at No.4 on the Billboard 200, as well as No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the third-largest sales week of any album in 2022, according to an article by Billboard today

Thursday’s Child marks their sixth entry into the Billboard 200 and second consecutive entry into the chart’s Top 5. The band’s debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, charted at No.140; the third EP, minisode1: Blue Hour, charted at No.25; the Japanese first studio album, STILL DREAMING, charted at No.173; the second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted at No.5; the Japanese first EP, Chaotic Wonderland, charted at No.177; and the newest 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, charted at No.4.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ boys - Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and HueningKai - will be meeting their fans worldwide through their upcoming first world tour, ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR .’

Belonging to the same label as global phenomenon BTS, TxT are regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Consisting of five members, TxT took the K-pop industry by storm, racking up over 10 ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards and selling out their first U.S. showcase across 6 cities in 2019, the year of their debut. Their debut single ‘Crown’ made them the fastest act to reach No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales & World Albums charts.

