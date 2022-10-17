Uber Driver Misbehaves, Threatens TV Actress Manava Naik; Complaint Registered

An Uber driver misbehaved and threatened actor-director Manava Naik on Saturday night, she said in a Facebook post, adding that she was rescued by two bikers and an auto-rickshaw driver, who cornered the cabbie.

Manava wrote, “Must share an incident. I took an Uber at 8.15 pm. At BKC, the Uber driver started talking on the phone. I asked him not to talk. At the BKC signal, he jumped the signal. I told him to don’t. He did not listen. Traffic police stopped him. Clicked a photo. The Uber driver started arguing with the traffic police and I intervened. I asked the police to let him go now as they have already clicked the car photo. The Uber driver got angry and said ‘Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees?’ I said, ‘tum phone pe baat kar rahe the’."

After this conversation, the Uber driver threatened her and said, “’Rukh tereko dikhata hoo!'" Manava then asked him to take her to the police station. In response, the driver tried to stop the cab at a secluded, dark location around Jio Garden. Manava again asked him to drive her to the police station. In response to her demand, the driver drove fast and said, “‘kya karege… rukh dikhata hao."

The Special Squad actress said she was constantly trying to connect with Uber customer care, which kept busy. The driver raced on cunabhatti road up to Priyadarshani park and then called someone.

Manava Naik wrote, “I started yelling. 2 bike riders and 1 rickshaw guy cornered the uber. Stopped it and got me out of the car. I am safe but definitely scared." In her Facebook post, she tagged Mumbai Police BMC Cmo, Maharashtra. Shrikant Eknath Shinde Vishwas Nangre Patil #ubercab #uber #EknathShinde #DevendraFadnavis.

Manava Naik lodged a complaint against the Uber Driver and he was summoned by the police officials.

Manava Naik has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi serials like Special Squad, Teen Bahuraaniyaa, Tuza Maza Jamena, and Baa Bahoo aur Baby.

