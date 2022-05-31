Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover Ties The Knot With Ladylove Poppy Jabbal - Check Their Wedding Picture

Television actor Karan V Grover has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony. In the click, Karan and Poppy can be seen taking wedding vows. They opted for an all-white ensemble for their special day and looked absolutely stunning. While Karan wore a white sherwani, pyjama and pink turban, his ladylove looked prettiest than ever in a white lehenga. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and floral kaleeras.

Dropping the picture on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, “MayDay‼️ MayDay‼️ We finally did it".

Fans, friends and industry colleagues were quick to shower love on the newlywed couple in the comment section. Debina Bonnerjee wrote, “Heyyyyyy…. Finally 👏👏👏… congratulations to both of you… god bless you." Vikrant Massey also commented, “Lakh lakh vadaiyaan!!! Stay blessed." Among others, Abhishek Malik, Vishal Singh, Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi, Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey, Priyank Sharma, Keerti Kelkar, and Ridhi Dogra also congratulated the actor. Guilty Minds actor Varun Mitra also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

As reported by Indian Express, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal got married in Himachal Pradesh. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of their close family members and friends. “They both are private people and decided to have a wedding that suited their taste. Even we were not invited," one of Karan’s close friends told the news portal.

On the work front, Karan V Grover is currently seen in Udaariyaan. Prior to this, he has worked in several superhit shows including Saarthi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. On the other hand, Poppy rose to fame after Broken But Beautiful (2018). She also featured in some Punjabi movies like Mahi NR and Uda Aida.

