'Udanpirappe' Star Jyotika Doesn't Want to Play Character Who Always Gives Advice

Actor Jyotika’s 50th film, Udanpirappe (Sibling), is now streaming on Prime Video. In the film, she is playing the character of a village woman named Mathangi. The film, directed by Era. Saravanan, also features M. Sasikumar, P. Samuthirakkani, Soori in pivotal roles. The Tamil-language action drama is a throwback to the 90s tear-jerker. Before the release of the movie, Jyotika said that she didn’t want to play a character who always gave advice. She also said that the silence of women was their biggest strength and it made them strong.

During promotional activities for the film, Jyotika was participating in an online press conference. She answered several questions about her life and the film Udanpirappe.

A reporter asked her if she will be in a different kind of story as she is constantly acting in socially themed films.

“Actually, I am ready to play all kinds of roles. But I always keep my kids in mind when choosing a picture right now. My priority is for them. I don’t want to be a character who always gives advice. In this film, I am portraying the biggest strength of women, which is their silence. Mostly, women live in silence but it is their biggest strength," she said.

“In Tamil Nadu, women are very polite. But, in more than 80 percent of the films, they are not properly visualized. They are shown to be weak and dependent on men. On the other hand, women are portrayed as powerful characters, who can conquer everything from romance to action. This has not happened in Udanpirappe," she added.

‘Udanpirappe’ is a quintessential rural family drama. The film has been bankrolled by actor Suriya and Jyothika’s production banner 2D Entertainment. It is the second of the four-film deal signed between Amazon Prime Video and 2D Entertainment. Director Arisil Moorthy’s political satire Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum was the first film.

