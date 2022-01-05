Uday Chopra Might Not have Long List of Hit Films, But His Net Worth Will Shock You

It’s been years since the Hindi film audience saw actor-producer Uday Chopra on screen. After a string of flops, Uday nearly disappeared from the screen. Uday, who has a handful of hit films, including the Dhoom series and Mohabbatein, to his name, is the younger son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. And despite his failure in Bollywood, the man’s net worth will shock you.

The younger of the Chopra sons has a net worth of 5 million dollars, roughly Rs. 38 crore. He, along with his brother Aditya Chopra, oversees the business of YRF Entertainment. Uday has his own company named ‘Yomix’, which is quite famous for creating comics based on famous movies directed by his father Yash.

Uday made his debut in the film ‘Yeh Dillagi’ in 1994 with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. This movie did extremely well at the box office. After the movie’s success, Uday felt that he should work as a hero and he signed Mohabbatein. After this, he starred in the Dhoom franchise, but success evaded him after that. The cine lovers did not consider him the “leading hero material".

Advertisement

Although Dhoom was a box office hit, Chopra’s later ventures such as ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi’ and ‘Neil and Nikki’, which starred his then-girlfriend Tanisha Mukherji, could not replicate the success of the earlier movies.

Uday Chora is single. There were reports of relationships with Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji and Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri, but neither lasted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.