Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Calls it 'Best Romantic Comedy'

Lyricist and director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal hit the big screen on Thursday and has been received well by the audience. Its screenplay has been particularly applauded for keeping the audience hooked. Much to Vignesh’s delight, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has also applauded him.

According to media reports, Udhayanidhi watched the film ahead of its release in a private screening. It was reported that he had thoroughly enjoyed the film. According to Udhayanidhi, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was one of the best romantic comedies in recent times.

Udhayanidhi personally called the entire team associated with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and congratulated them. For those who don’t know, Udhayanidhi is associated with this film as a distributor. He has released the film throughout Tamil Nadu under his banner Red Giant Movies.

In addition to Udhayanidhi’s praise, reportedly, Vignesh is over the moon with the success of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Anirudh Ravichander’s music is also being praised tremendously. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Thambi Ramaiah comprise the stellar cast of this film.

Sethupathi is enacting the role of Rambo in this film. Samantha is enacting Khatija’s character and Nayanthara is performing Kanmani’s role. Sethupathi has been applauded for dishing out the most lengthy dialogues with a lot of ease. Samantha and Nayanthara have also complimented each other well which escalated the entertainment quotient of the film.

Besides these actors, Redin Kingsley and Lollu Sabha Maaran are also there in the film. Former cricketer Sreesanth is playing the character of Mohammed Mobi in the film and has garnered praise for his role.

Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer for this film, while A. Sreekar Prasad is behind the editing of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has been produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film was cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate.

For those who don’t know, the film’s initial release was planned for December 2021 but had to be postponed to April 2022 due to the delay in post-production. The Telugu dubbed version of the film titled, Kanmani Rambo Khatija, has also hit the theatres today.

