Udhayanidhi Stalin, Pa Ranjith Among Attendees at Mari Selvaraj's Housewarming Party

Mari Selvaraj, the director of critically acclaimed super hit movies like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, has recently moved into his new home near Ambattur in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. He moved into his new house along with his family members. He held a housewarming party and invited a few celebrities from the Tamil entertainment industry.

Director Ram, Pa Ranjith, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, were among those who attended the housewarming ceremony.

M Shenbagamoorthy of Red Giant Movies was also present on the occasion. They paid a visit to the director’s new residence and congratulated Selvaraj and his family members.

Mari Selvaraj’s family comprises his wife Divya, little daughter and son, and his parents.

Meanwhile, Stalin is playing the lead role in Mari Selvaraj’s next, yet-to-be-titled film, which will also see Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. The film will hit the screens next year. Music composer AR Rahman will compose music for Selvaraj’s next, reports said.

An official announcement from the makers of the film is awaited. Selvaraj’s next film may also be Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last film as an actor, for he has decided to join politics full-time now.

The director will later helm a sports drama, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead.

Mari Selvaraj made his entry into the Tamil film industry in 2006. He worked as an assistant director to director Ram. In 2018, he directed his first film, Pariyerum Perumal, which garnered critical acclaim and was one of the successful films of the year. His second film, Karnan (released in 2021) starring Dhanush opened to a rousing reception from the masses and critics.

