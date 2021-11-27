Udhayanidhi Stalin, The Legislator, Actor, Producer, Turns 44. Here're His Next Projects

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the actor, producer, director, and politician is celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday. He was born on November 27, 1977, in Chennai. He is the son of current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a sitting MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

He made his entry as a producer with the film Kuruvi in 2008. He appeared in a cameo role in Suriya starrer ‘Aadhavan’ released in 2009. He made his debut as a lead actor in romantic comedy Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012.

Udhayanidhi attended Don Bosco School and holds a BSc degree in Visual Communications from Loyola College, Chennai.

On his birthday, Udhayanidhi paid floral tributes to his grandfather and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Udhayanidhi also took blessings of his father MK Stalin.

Udhayanidhi, with his acting skills, impressed critics and fans by playing many remarkable characters on the big screen.

Recently, it was reported that superstar Thalapathy Vijay and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin will be collaborating for a film after over 13 years. According to media reports, Vijay approached Udhayanidhi with a desire to work in a film together and Udhayanidhi instantly gave agreed to produce the film under his banner Red Giant Movies.

Vijay and Udhayanidhi had earlier collaborated for the 2008 release Kuruvi, with the former in the lead role. It was bankrolled by Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Giant Movies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming projects include — ‘Kannai Nambathey’, ‘Angel’ and ‘Nenjuku Needhi’. He will be seen as a lead actor in these 4 films. Apart from these, he has also signed director Magizh Thirumeni’s yet to be titled film.

