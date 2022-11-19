Home » News » Movies » Udhayanidhi Stalin, Who Distributed Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, has not Seen the Film Yet

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Who Distributed Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, has not Seen the Film Yet

It has a low score of 4 out of 10 on IMDB and its slow pace and weak plot were criticised

Udhayanidhi recently surprised fans by saying that he has not even watched Annaatthe as of yet.
Rajanikanth-starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siva, was released during Diwali last year with a lot of expectations, more so because the superstar’s last release Darbar had been a disappointment. However, even Annaatthe failed to impress both fans and critics and poor word of mouth led to less-than-expected box office returns. It has a low score of 4 out of 10 on IMDB and its slow pace and weak plot were criticised. The film had been distributed by actor, politician and businessman Udhayanidhi Stalin under his Red Giant Movies. However, Udhayanidhi recently surprised fans by saying that he has not even watched Annaatthe as of yet.

In a recent event that took place for a YouTube channel, he had a set of emojis handed over to him and had to display an appropriate one to a picture shown on screen. When he was shown the poster of Annaatthe, he displayed the crying emoji, due to the box office disappointment of the film.

“Annaatthe should have done better in terms of collection. The film could have been made well," he said, hinting that he thought the film’s content could have been better. He then also went on to say that despite being a distributor for the film, he had not watched Annaatthe yet. Udayanidhi’s comments have left some resentment towards fans of Rajinikanth who think that he should first watch the film before commenting on its content.

Red Giant has also bagged the distribution rights of Ajith’s upcoming film Thunivu and is already booking theatres. According to an agreement with Sun Pictures, Red Giant will distribute the films produced by the company.

