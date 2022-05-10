Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nenjuku Needhi Trailer Gets Massive Response   

The trailer of Tamil producer and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s most anticipated film Nenjuku Needhi, which released on May 9, is getting a huge response from the audiences. The trailer of the movie crossed over one million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of its release.

Nenjuku Needhi, the remake of hit Hindi film Article 15, is the story of a police officer’s fight against caste based crimes in his area. The trailer gives a glimpse into how Dalits have to endure brutal caste atrocities. They are made to perform the last rites of their departed members separately. They are also stripped naked and beaten profusely. Trailer shows how even with the passage of time, many people still follow the mediaeval discriminatory practices based on caste.

In one scene of the trailer two Dalit girls are found hanging to a tree. A doctor confirms that both girls were sexually abused before their murder. What follows is the journey of IPS officer Vijayaraghavan, played by Udhayanidhi, to trace the culprits behind this crime.

The trailer has already garnered more than 12 lakh views since its release. The comment section was filled with people applauding Udhayanidhi and his dialogue delivery. They wrote that Nenjuku Needhi will be a milestone in the actor’s career. Many praised his choice of script as well.

Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Nenjuku Needhi, will be released in theatres on May 20. Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed music for this film. Actress Shivathmika is paired opposite Udhayanidhi as the female lead. Besides Udhayanidhi and Shivathmika, Saravanan, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Suresh Chakravarthi and Aari Arujunan are playing pivotal roles in the movie. Nenjuku Needhi is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In the Tamil remake Udhayanidhi reprises the role played by Khurrana.

