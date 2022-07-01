Udhayanidhi Stalin's Son Inbanithi Has Left Him Surprised; Here's Why

Udhayanidhi Stalin is a noted name in the Tamil film industry. He was in the headlines for his last movie Nenjuku Needhi, which was a great success at the box office. His portrayal of an honest police officer was loved by his fans.

Udhayanidhi is quite active on social media. Recently, he shared a cute picture with his son Inbanithi. In the picture, he is seen surprised after looking at his son’s biceps. He tweeted the picture on social media. Fans just loved this adorable picture of the father and son duo. The post received more than 21 k likes.

Udhayanidhi always shares pictures of his family members on social media. Earlier, he uploaded a family picture wherein he is seen with his wife and son. The post got 209,657 likes on Instagram and fans showered heart emojis on it.

Udhayanidhi will be seen in an upcoming Tamil project directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The title of the film is not yet revealed. He will also be seen in another Tamil language film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Along with acting, Statin will also produce this film. It also stars Fahadh Fassil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vdivelu. The movie is going to be a political thriller.

