Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Top 5 Songs by the Legendary Singer with Son Aditya Narayan

Playback singer Udit Narayan’s songs have been featured in several popular Hindi movies. Apart from Hindi songs, the singer has also contributed in various other languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and also Nepali. The legendary singer has won several accolades for his contribution to the industry, including 4 National Film Awards. His son Aditya Narayan has followed his father’s footsteps and has established a singing career in the Bollywood industry. Moreover, the father-son duo has also sung several songs together, check them out.

Katti Batti

From Sunil Shetty, Pooja Batra and Sonali Bendre’s gangster film Bhai, the song Katti Batti was sung by Udit and his son Aditya. This was one of the first songs of the father-son duo.

Papa the Great

One of Aditya and Udit’s popular songs include Papa the Great from the film with the same name. Released in the year 2000, the song featured Krishan Kumar, Master Bobby and Nagma. The song was penned by Faiz Anwar and Maya Govind Babu Singh Mann. It was directed by Nikhil and Vinay.

Koi Ladki Hai

From the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the song Koi Ladki Hai is another collaboration of Udit and Aditya. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit, while Aditya sang a small part in the song.

Chim Chimni

Aditya sang the song Chim Chimni along with other singers including dad Udit Naraya, Abhijeet, Preeti Uttam and Deepa Narayan. The chirpy song was from 1997 film Ghoonghat. He also sang the song Hotel Mobile, which is featured in this film.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Aditya and Udit lent their voice to this lead song from the romantic drama Akele Hum Akele Tum. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film starred Manisha Koirala, Master Adil and Aamir Khan. The music for the song Akele Hum Akele Tum was given by Anu Malik.

