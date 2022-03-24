Udit Narayan: I Always Wanted Aditya to Have a Baby Girl

Recently turned grandfather and singer, Udit Narayan is enjoying his busy life with granddaughter Tvisha Narayan Jha and believes that the newborn has an inclination towards music. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, the Padma Bhushan recipient opened up about his feeling about being a grandparent and how he feels that the baby girl will take his “lineage forward."

The singer with a magical voice recently revealed that he sings a lot to her granddaughter and believes that she inclines towards his singing. He said that whenever he sings Choti Si Pyari Si Nanhi Si Aayi Koi Pari song from the 1993 film Anari, she instantly goes to sleep. Not just this, but Tvisha feels happy when she listens to any music, said the singer. After this Narayan was quizzed whether this encourages him to believe that Tvisha, who was born last month, will take up music professionally when she grows up.

While answering this, Narayan said that he feels that music is something a person is born with and his son Aditya Narayan got his melodious voice from him. He added that he believes his granddaughter will take their lineage forward, as she has an energetic vibe. He further hoped that Tvisha will be very talented when she grows up.

“I feel music is something you are born with. Aditya mein mujhse aaya and I feel Tvisha will take our lineage forward. She has a very energetic vibe and I have a feeling woh bahut honhar bacchi hogi," Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

For those who don’t know, talented singer, actor, and host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby daughter on February 24, 2022, in a nursing home in Mumbai. Aditya also shared a photo with his daughter on his social media account in which he held Tvisha as she rested her head on his shoulder.

