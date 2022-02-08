Udit Narayan Recalls Lata Mangeshkar Praising His Voice: 'It Was Like Goddess Saraswati Blessing Me'

Udit Narayan and late singer Lata Mangeshkar sang many chartbuster songs including Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995), the title track of Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and the album of Veer Zaara. While the demise of the legendary singer has left people across the world in grief, it appears that Narayan has not been able to come to terms with the fact that Lata is no more.

The singer said that he was devasted after knowing about the death of Lata Mangeshkar. “Ek hi Lata ji thi aur woh chali gayi (There was only one Lata Ji, and now she has left)," Udit told Hindustan Times. The singer, who sang over 200 songs with Lata didi, considers himself “fortunate" to have got this opportunity.

“I guess I am the only one who sang over 200 songs with Lata ji. And all of them were superhit," Narayan said. The singer even mentioned that he got the opportunity to share the live stage with her at least eight times. He added that Lata used to appreciate his voice often. “She would say, ‘Udit, tumhari awaaz original hai.’ Lata Mangeshkar ji saying something like that was like Goddess Saraswati blessing me," he recalled. The 66-year-old singer used to believe that Lata Mangeshkar saying something was like Goddess Saraswati blessing him.

Lata Mangeshkar was an integral part of India’s music history, and she will continue to live on through her heart-touching and soulful music. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. After 28 days in the hospital, she breathed her last, following multiple organ failures.

The funeral took place on Sunday evening, with many politicians, actors and a few sports stars present at the cremation to offer their last respects. Shah Rukh Khan, Narendra Modi, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Ranbir Kapoor were among the many faces spotted at the funeral.

