Udit Narayan, Wife Deepa Pose Alongside Granddaughter Tvisha in This Adorable Picture, See Post

Thank you, Aditya Narayan Jha, for cheering up our mood by sharing a super cute photo of your daughter. The actor-singer, on Friday, posted a picture of his baby daughter Tvisha with his parents Udit Narayan and Deepa. The senior playback singer and his wife can be seen happily posing with their granddaughter in the photo. He captioned the picture that read, “Dada-dadi aur nanhi Tvisha Narayan Jha."

Tvisha is wearing a pink overall in the picture while her grandmother can be seen dressed in a black and white Kurta. The 66-year-old singer wore a red and black check shirt for the photo. The grandparents are holding Tvisha in their arms in the picture, which has been receiving a lot of love from the netizens. Some of the responses were ‘cutest photo’ and ‘such a great moment captured.’

Aditya and actress Shweta Agarwal Jha tied the knot in December 2020. They met on the set of the 2010 film Shaapit. They welcomed Tvisha into the world in February this year. Aditya unveiled his daughter’s face at the end of May, a day before Tvisha completed three months.

As per an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Aditya stated that the time he spends with Shweta and Tvisha is the best phase of his life. He added, “We all need a break, and for me, it has to be around my daughter, Tvisha, and my wife, Shweta. This is the best phase of my life. It not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life.”

Apart from being an anchor, Aditya is famous for the songs that he sang in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Singh Padukone’s Ram Leela, while Shweta has acted in Vikram Bhatt's Horror film Shaapit and Sudeep's Kannada film Kiccha.

