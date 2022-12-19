'Uff So Hot': Iswarya Menon Steals The Show In Her Casual Avtaar

Iswarya Menon is a known face of Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy film Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. The movie was directed by Balaji Mohan and also featured Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The film was a huge hit; since her first project, she has made a place in the heart of her fans. Besides her acting skills, Iswarya was also famous for her amazing fashion choices, and her Instagram handle proves just that.

Recently, the diva surprised her fans and shared a glimpse from her recent trip to Jordan. In the pictures, the Love Failure actress is looking stunning in her casual avatar.

Iswarya was seen in a sleeveless crop top paired with black track pants. The actress opted for a no-makeup look with a red lip gloss and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos Iswarya wrote, “Salty winds and messy hair" in the caption.

The post went viral in no time. One of her fans commented, “Uff so hot", while another wrote, “The stunning beauty" in the comment box.

A few days back the actress shared another set of pictures from her trip. In the photos, she is looking beautiful in a one-shoulder mini yellow dress. The actress chooses glam makeup including pink blushy cheeks and red lip shade. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings.

Seeing the post her fans showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the professional front, Iswarya has worked in many popular movies including Apple Penne, Dasavala, Namo Bhootma, Veera, Naan Sirithal, and many more.

She was recently seen in the Tamil language romantic thriller film Vezham. The film was written and directed by Sandeep Shyam and produced by K4 Kreations. It also featured Ashok Selvan and Janani in pivotal roles. The music for the film was composed by Jhanu Chanthar while the cinematography was handled by George C. William’s associate Shakthi Aravind.

