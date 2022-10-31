UK PM Rishi Sunak Invites Chef Sanjay Raina's Uncle, Actor Vijay Varma Reacts

A few days ago, chef Sanjay Raina shared a hilarious video with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to his Vijay mama. In the video, PM Sunak can be heard inviting Raina’s mama to his new home at 10 Downing Street. The video has sparked several hilarious memes. On Sunday, actor Vijay Varma shared a hilarious response on Twitter leaving the internet in splits.

Retweeting the now-viral clip, Vijay wrote, “Hello Beta Ji! Congratulations on your new beginnings. See you at 10 Downing Street soon."

The clip opens with Sanjay recording and can be saying, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you." He then panned the camera towards Rishi Sunak, who joined in the video and said, “Vijay mama, hi! It’s Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, chat with your nephew. Tell him to bring you to Downing Street. Take care."

Here take a look at the post:

Fans are enjoying the quirky response by the actor on the micro-blogging site. One of the fans commented, “Lakh burai thi Hamza mien par Bina bullaye kahin nahi jaata tha."

Another fan added, “People take notes from Vijay Varma on how to be funny and modest and good at every f***ing thing okay,"

One more user added, “This is hilarious."

Another person reacted, “Didn’t see that coming, Vijay mama."

On the work front, fans and critics loved Vijay Varma for his character Hamza in Netflix original film Darlings. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The actor has a few interesting projects in his pipeline.

He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Hindi film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. He is also gearing up for the third instalment of the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur where he plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi. He also has Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena’s yet-to-be-titled in his kitty.

