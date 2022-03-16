Ukrainian Film Academy Urges Global Film Community to Boycott Russian Cinema

The members of the Ukrainian Film Academy writes to film industries across the globe to absolutely boycott Russian films and their federation. In the letter, the Ukrainian films’ academy has urged the film industries across the globe to avoid any relation with the Russian films federation citing the ongoing aggression unleashed by the Russian peacekeeping forces in parts of Ukraine.

The strongly worded letter goes to the extent of saying, “at a time when world powers are imposing economic and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the country continues to be active in the cultural field. In particular, several films made by Russia are regularly admitted to the programs of most world film festivals, and significant resources are spent on their promotion. The result of this activity is not only the spread of propaganda messages and distorted facts. It also boosts the loyalty of Russian culture – the culture of the aggressor state, which unleashed unjustified and unprovoked war in central Europe."

The academy further goes on to urge global film festivals not to allow any films produced by the Russian Federation or in co-production to use their platforms. Further, they have asked films producers from across the globe to terminate any businesses and contracts with the Russian films industry. Citing that the money infused by them will eventually be used by the Russian military to wreak havoc not only in Ukraine but also on the civil population of Europe.

This comes days after the Russian peacekeeping forces entered Ukraine on the 24th of February since then many superpowers such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia have already imposed economical sanctions against them.

Popular Streaming services like Netflix and Disney plus have already stopped distribution in the country whereas the prestigious Cannes films festival has barred the delegation from Russia to its festival in May this year.

