Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Comedy Series Back On Netflix

Volodymyr Zelensky’s comedy satire, where he played a school teacher who becomes the President when his expletive-laden tirade goes viral, will be aired again on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, March 16. Titled Servant of the People, the series was a hit in Ukraine and it ran for three seasons. The series was so popular it also had a spin-off movie. People have shown interest in the show since Zelenskyy became the face of Ukraine as the nation endures attacks from Russia.

“You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral," Netflix tweeted.

Interestingly, the series had launched Zelensky’s political career. He was elected president in 2019 as the star of a party with the same name as the TV series. He got more than 70 per cent of the votes.

A former actor and comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral. The plot of the series then shows Goloborodko as he sets his aim about running the country while eschewing the perks of being a leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

Amid the Russia- Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy’s profile has reached heights as he has appeared as a tireless advocate for Ukraine. Zelenskyy appears with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses. He had even turned down an offer to escape the country. He became a hero in people’s eyes when he pleaded for help on behalf of his country and its residents.

