Umar Riaz Addresses His 'Aggressive' Behaviour on Bigg Boss 15 in First Live Session After Eviction

Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 did not sit well with his fans and followers, who slammed the channel for their decision and called out the makers on social media. Now, the former contestant of Salman Khan’s show held a live session on Instagram where he thanked his fans for their support and talked about his journey. He also addressed his ‘aggressive’ behaviour inside the show, which was often pointed out to him by other housemates and the host Salman Khan.

Talking about his journey inside the house, he said that he went to the show to make his identity, like his brother Asim Riaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13. He said it was a test of his capabilities.

Addressing his aggression during the tasks, he said he was giving his 100% to it and was passionate towards it, which came off as his aggressiveness. He continued that despite being called that, he is a calm and down to earth person.

He further explained that during the tasks, the passion he used to show was unmatched by others, who often complained after being beaten by him in the game. “I used to beat them in task so they gave me the aggressive tag. This narrative is created in the house by the housemates," he said. Umar continued by saying that he has a competitive spirit and when one is in a competitive zone like Bigg Boss, they behave in a certain way. However, that doesn’t mean that they are the same in real life.

He however said that he doesn’t have any regrets or any grudges towards the makers of the show.

Umar also talked about the close bonds he made inside the house with Karan Kundrra, Rajiv, Vidhi Pandya and Rashami Desai. On being asked about them, he said that he would be in touch with them even outside the house.

The surgeon also considered himself lucky that he got guidance from Salman Khan, who he had watched growing up. “Salman khan see dnaat pari, khush naseeb hu," he said.

Fans also asked Umar whether he would go back into the house again, to which he answered that with just a couple of weeks left till the finale, he is not sure whether that will happen. He informed that he hasn’t received any call or message from the show makers regarding the same.

He then cleared the fan’s doubts about Bigg Boss being a scripted show and assured them that it is not.

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

