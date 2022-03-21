Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai's Horoscopes Match, Says Astrologer on The Khatra Khatra Show

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz and television actress Rashami Desai are good friends. Ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 15 together, they have been ruling hearts and enjoy a massive fan following. Even though the two have often confirmed that they are not dating, their fans call them UmRash and wish to see them in a romantic relationship.

Amid all this, the duo recently featured on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show The Khatra Khatra Show. In the latest promo, Umar and Rashami can be seen sharing the stage with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary as an astrologer predicts their future. On being asked about Umar and Rashami’s horoscope, the astrologer says, “Inke gun 24.5 ya 25 mil rahe hai (Around 25 of their attributes are matching)."

The promo has left Umar and Rashami’s fans super excited. The comment section is flooded with netizens writing ‘UmRash’ along with heart emojis. “UmRash saare gun milgye (UmRash horoscope matched)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “This episode is gonna be lit🔥 can’t stop laughing seeing the promo I don’t know what will happen in the episode."

For the unversed, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai have been spotted together quite often. They were also snapped as they attended Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash together last month. They often post videos and pictures together on social media. Umar and Rashami became the talk of the town after they appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and became close friends. While there were speculations if the two are dating, Rashami Desai dismissed all such rumours in February this year. Back then, she mentioned that they are just friends. “I don’t understand this… can’t a girl and a boy cannot be friends? I know people like our jodi but Umar and I are very clear. We are good friends and we like each other’s sensibilities. Yes, we share a very good bond. But if there is someone in my life, I will be open about it," the actress had said as quoted by E Times.

