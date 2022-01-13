Umar Riaz Is Most Trended Bigg Boss Contestant With Over 17 Mn Tweets, Beats Rubina, Sidharth, Shehnaaz

Umar Riaz’s shocking eviction has garnered him the tag of the most trended contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Soon after the news of Umar’s eviction broke, his fans flooded Twitter with posts calling out the makers for the “unfair" move. Not just that, the hashtag ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ has been trending for four days in a row now with over 17.05 million tweets (and counting), making Umar the most trended Bigg Boss contestant ever.

Umar also took to Twitter to thank his fans for showering him with immense love and support. Sharing a screenshot of his 16 million trend on Twitter, Umar wrote, “I am short of words."

Host Salman Khan had announced Umar’s eviction on last Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season. Umar had indulged in a fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, left it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Upon his exit, Umar had tweeted, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy."

Before Umar Riaz, several other Bigg Boss contestants including late Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin had held records for being the most trended Bigg Boss contestants.

