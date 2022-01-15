Umar Riaz on No Action Against Karan Kundrra's Violent Behaviour in Bigg Boss 15: 'You All Know It'

One of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz was evicted from the house, much to everyone’s disappointment. He is the elder brother of Asim, runner-up of the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Just weeks ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Umar got into a scuffle with housemate Pratik Sehajpal, costing him his place in the show.

Umar’s fans have slammed the makers, calling the elimination biased and unfair. Umar opened up about his eviction as well as Karan Kundrra’s aggressive behaviour inside the house. Umar, who was evicted on the basis of him pushing Pratik, said that this was not the first time something like that happened on the show and he believed it was not a good reason for his elimination.

Speaking on Karan’s violent approach towards Pratik, Umar said, “Audience has watched everything and knows it all." He also mentioned that he is grateful to his fans for immense love and support throughout his journey.

Speaking on Asim’s reaction after his eviction, Umar told The Times Of India, “Asim said that I played the game well. I didn’t try to be in anyone’s good books, be it my friends or enemies on the show." Asim also told Umar that people loved that he was real. He was also very happy with Umar’s Bigg Boss journey and understood that pushing Pratik was a reaction to his action.

When asked about his career plans, going forward, Umar said that at the moment all he wants to do is to take a break for a while. “Now, I would like to try my luck in this industry and see if I get some interesting work here," he said.

In addition to making his own identity, the reason Umar took up Bigg Boss was that he wanted to support his family financially.

