Umar Riaz's Dulha Look Increases Heartbeat, Even Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal 'Like' It

Ever since Umar Riaz participated in Bigg Boss 15, he has become everyone’s favourite. Whether it is his alleged romantic bond with actress Rashami Desai or his upcoming projects, Umar Riaz often finds a spot in the top headlines. Once again, he is ruling hearts and has left fans completely impressed with his latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Umar Riaz took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he can be seen posing in a traditional groom avatar. In one part of the video, Umar can be seen posing in a cream colour sherwani. Towards the end, he wore a black indo-western outfit and accessorised his look with a golden neckline.

Needless to say, Umar Riaz’s groom avatar has left his fans gasping for breath. While some of his fans are calling him ‘hottest dulha ever’, others say that nobody can slay a traditional outfit as Umar does. “You in traditional is dream come true," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user requested Umar to marry her. “Marry me, please!" the comment read. Even Umar’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal double-tapped on his post.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s dating rumours also made headlines for a long time. Their alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they were spotted together quite often. However, in February this year, Rashami Desai dismissed all such dating rumours and mentioned that they are just good friends. “I don’t understand this… can’t a girl and a boy cannot be friends? I know people like our jodi but Umar and I are very clear. We are good friends and we like each other’s sensibilities. Yes, we share a very good bond. But if there is someone in my life, I will be open about it," the actress said as quoted by ETimes.

