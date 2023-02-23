Celebrities often share their throwback photos and videos start trending in a matter of hours. From film to TV personalities, everyone loves to share their special moments with their fans. Recently, Marathi actor Umesh Damle has also shared a throwback picture on Instagram, which is doing rounds on the internet. He was seen dressed as a woman in the image.

In the photo, Umesh Damle can be seen dressed in a western outfit. From the photo, it seems that he paired his regular white T-shirt with a printed long skirt. For the occasion, he accessorised his outfit with a pair of earrings, a classic watch, and a bindi to round off his look. While sharing the photo, Umesh wrote, “This picture was captured from my inter-bank one-on-one competition". This photo is from the year 1993-94. He played the character of a college girl in Jog Inter Bank One Act Competition.

Soon after the photo was shared, actress Akshaya Naik commented on his post. She wrote, “Sundarrrrrrr". Another user commented, “Woww Umesh Pehcaan liya".

Umesh Damle often shares photos and videos that keep his fans updated about his personal and professional life.

Umesh is best known for shows like Pune-52, Mitwaa, Mulshi Pattern, and Mogra Phulaalaa. Some of his other shows include Inside Edge, Hum Bane Tum Bane, Jawai Vikat Ghene Ahe, and Kurukshetra. He rose to stardom with his popular show, Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. In the serial, the actor essayed the role of Latika’s father. The show airs on the Colors Marathi channel and has a massive fan following among the audience.

His son Manas Damle runs the “Damle Idli Center" in Pune. He refrained from acting and decided to start his own business. The centre is located near Bharatnatyam temple in Sadashiv Peth in Pune. Manas has completed his graduation in culinary science. He began his career in the IT industry in the earlier stages. But he eventually quit his job to launch his own catering business.

