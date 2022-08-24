Uncha Mazha Zhoka Puraskar Eighth Edition Promo Is Now Out

Zee Marathi has shared a promo of the popular Uncha Mazha Zhoka awards night on their Instagram handle. Every year, the television channel holds the Uncha Mazha Zhoka Puraskar event. This Puraskar (award) honours the extraordinary work of real-life heroes.

This year, Zee Marathi is all set to mark the eighth edition of the award ceremony with Pankaja Munde and Kranti Redkar as the hosts. In the promo shared by Zee Marathi, Kranti and Pankaja look ravishing in their traditional Marathi sarees. In the video, Pankaja and Kranti try to jam up and make the eighth edition memorable. Every year, a theme is selected with consensus, and this year’s theme is – ‘I am Proud’.

Watch the promo here-

Female personalities from the state, including politicians and social workers, will grace the event with their presence. Moreover, awards will be given by the ladies of the Zee Marathi family. Several actresses from the Zee Marathi family will also give special dance performances to celebrate womanhood. It has been reported that show-wise performances will also be held at the Uncha Mazha Zhoka Puraskar event. However, the names of the ladies, who will be felicitated at the award ceremony, have not been revealed yet. The award ceremony will air on August 28 at 7 pm on Zee Marathi.

Meanwhile, the host of the upcoming Unch Maza Zoka Puraskar event, Pankaja Munde was recently in the limelight after her exclusion from the cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde government. For the unversed, she is the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde and a towering leader of the political party. During the regime of the BJP in Maharashtra, under CM Devendra Fadnavis, Pankaja was the Cabinet Minister of the state, heading the Ministry of Women and Child Development. At present, she is serving as the National Secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

