Underworld Ka Kabzaa: OG Villains Shakti Kapoor, Raza Murad Welcome Arkeshwara To The Crime World

Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa promises to be an action-packed, high-octane film of the year. The audience is eager to witness the story of the great villain Arkeshwara. Ahead of the trailer launch on March 2, the producer took the help of some villains of Bollywood to welcome Arkeshwara and create some buzz about the film. The producer shared reels on his Instagram page, where Raza Murad and Shakti Kapoor are seen welcoming the gangster to the crime world in their own style.

In the first clip, Shakti Kapoor appears as his iconic character, Crime Master Gogo, from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. In the voice of the character, Shakti Kapoor welcomes Arkeshwara to the crime world. He says that he does not need to give him any advice, as “yeh duniye tumhe sab sikha degi (the world of crime will soon teach you its ways)." He continues, “Ek bar tum is duniya pe kabzaa kar lo to piche mat hatna ((Once you conquer the crime world do not back off))."

Advertisement

In the next clip, Raza Murad, who has played some iconic antagonists in crime thrillers, also had some advice for Arkeshwara. “Hum jaise villains baruud se apni kismat likhte hai, Arkeshwara mujhe yakken hai ki tum baruud ke dher par baithkar, aag se khelte hue, yeh duniya bahut zalim hai (We villains write our fate with gunpowder; I'm sure Arkeshwara will write his fate and play with fire as well. The world is very cruel, but don't underestimate yourself)," he says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Underworld Ka Kabzaa song Main Toh Chali Chali was recently launched by stars Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran, and Shivaraj Kumar, as well as producers Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian. Tanya Hope and Upendra Rao have featured in the music video. Jaani Master, who is renowned for creating famous songs like Ra Ra Rakkamma, choreographed Main Toh Chali Chali as a celebration of Arkeshwara's might and power. Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G. Rao have lent their vocals to the song.

The film is helmed by R. Chandru and will release on March 17.

Read all the Latest Movies News here