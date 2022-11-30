Unethical of Lapid to Speak About a Film That Didn’t Win: IFFI Jury Member Sen on ‘The Kashmir Files’ Row

Amid the controversy over International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks, calling Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ “vulgar" and “propaganda", at the closing ceremony of the fest, Sudipto Sen, a member of the jury, exclusively told CNN-News18 “there was no indication that he was going to do something like that".

Lapid attacked the inclusion of the film and went onto say that the jury was shocked by it and it didn’t belong in such a prestigious festival. Sen was one of the first to counter Lapid’s statement.

ALSO READ | Nadav Lapid Reveals Why He Slammed the Kashmir Files, Says ‘There Was Apprehension, Discomfort’

Advertisement

“Ethics dictate that we talk about the films that won the awards, not the ones which didn’t," Sen told CNN-News18. “On November 27, we made an official presentation with all jury members on the films that won the awards. As a practice, immediately after that, we had a press conference too. We never faced any questions on why a film hasn’t won an award. We only talked about the merits and demerits of the awarded films. After the official announcement, the jury board’s job is done."

“Whatever is said from the podium is the official citation of who is getting which award. That responsibility was mine. As a courtesy, Nadav was given a few minutes to speak. All dignitaries were present. He went on to talk about a film that didn’t win an award. As I said, as per ethics, we are not supposed to do that. If I talk about one film that didn’t get an award, then I have to talk about all 17 films that didn’t," he said.

Advertisement

“Nadav’s English is not very strong so he had a written statement. But suddenly we were told he’s not reading out what was decided, he has written his own speech. We had discussed the merits of all films and those discussions are not supposed to go out of the jury’s room."

Advertisement

“He suddenly used these two very strong words - vulgar and propaganda. These two words are not used by film makers. They are used by politicians. As member of the jury, what he has done hurt me. It was an official platform and nobody has the right to take away the credit from the film like this."

Lapid’s statements drew flak from many, including Vivek Agnihotri, and actors Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi.

Agnihotri shared a video in which he challenged the filmmaker to prove if any of the scenes in the movie were false.

Read all the Latest Movies News here