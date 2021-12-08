'Unintentional': Actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan Clarifies '40 Films' Remark

The song launch of the upcoming Tamil film, Enna Solla Pogirai in Chennai, led to a controversy. Cooking reality show ‘Cooku With Comali’ fame actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan is making his Tamil debut as a solo lead in the film.

During the song launch event on Monday, Ashwin became the centre of controversy after he said that he agreed to do Hariharan directorial Enna Solla Pogirai because he was “awake right through the narration." He went on to say that he had to refuse “40 films" previously as he dozed off halfway through the narration. Now, the actor has clarified his statement.

At the audio launch event, director Hariharan called Ashwin a “Superstar" and that upset the Rajinikanth fans, who then vent their anger on social media. He was trolled for his speech on the dais of his debut movie. Many also called Ashwin an “arrogant" person.

A day after the controversy, the actor clarified the speech and explained what happened during the audio launch event.

While talking to news portal DTNext, Ashwin said that he was “absolutely nervous" as this was his first big event.

“I hadn’t prepared any speech and was completely distorted by the love my fans showered on me. I didn’t intend to disrespect any of the directors, who narrated stories to me," he said.

The actor said that he never imagined that his speech would backfire this bad. “I understand the emotions behind it. However, it was unintentional," he added.

Commenting on his statement of dozing off through 40 scripts, Ashwin said, “I shouldn’t have taken the same liberty on the stage." Ashwin said that he felt targeted and asked people to “understand that it wasn’t out of disrespect." Ashwin’s upcoming film ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’ is releasing on December 24, 2021.

