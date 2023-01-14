'Unity in Diversity': Ramya Hits Back at Adnan Sami For His 'Separatist' Tweet

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has bagged the prestigious award of Best Original Song for the peppy soundtrack Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023. Of the many celebrities and politicians congratulating the RRR team for their historic win, a tweet made by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit the headlines. Veteran singer Adnan Sami condemned the Chief Minister for calling RRR’s win to be only a Telugu victory. Now, Kannada actress Divya Spandana aka Ramya has joined the Twitter battle. Defending the Chief Minister, Ramya penned a sarcastic tweet, taking a dig at Adnan.

Post RRR’s prestigious victory, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted, “The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate M M Keeravaani, S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and the entire team of RRR. We are incredibly proud of you! Golden Globes 2023."

The tweet did not sit well with the Khoya Khoya Chand singer Adnan Sami. He lashed out at the CM’s ‘Telugu flag’ comment, pointing out that RRR’s win is a pride of India and that it was wrong to call it a win of only the Telugu nation. “Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country… Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!" read the singer’s tweet.

Joining the war of words, Ramya has now reacted to Adnan Sami’s fumed tweet. The actress reminded Adnan Sami of the rich cultural diversity of India as she penned, “Yes, we are Indians but we are also Kannadigas, Tamils, Telugu, Bengali, etc we all have our ‘flags’ just like we have our language. We feel proud as Indians & also as people rooted in culture, language, and flag. Unity in diversity, ring a bell?"

Ramya is known to voice her opinions on a variety of controversial topics. She does not mince her words, unafraid of being bold and opinionated. Earlier, during Pathaan’s Besharam Rang controversy, the actress shared a powerful tweet, urging everyone to fight against the prevalent misogyny against women.

