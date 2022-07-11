Unni Mukudan Shares First Look Poster of Shefeekkinte Santhosham on Eid

The first look poster of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham is finally out. The team surprised the fans on the occasion of Eid. Actor Unni Mukudan shared the poster on his Instagram feed and wrote, “Extremely happy to share the first look poster of our Shefeekkinte Santhosham." Unni also wished everyone Eid Mubarak and tagged the whole crew on his post.

After seeing the video, fans dropped comments. One of them wrote, “Waiting" and added fire emojis. Another one said “Beautiful poster". The video received more than 16 k likes and 109 k views.

Advertisement

Shefeekkinte Santhosham has been written and directed by Anoop Pantalam. Unni Mukundan has produced the venture under the banner of Unni Mukundan Films. The movie stars Unni Mukundan, Manoj K., Jayan, Bala, Divya Pillai, and Ashman Rajan in pivotal roles.

Shaheen Siddique, Mithun Ramesh, Krishna Prasad, Sminu Sijo, Boban Samuel, Harish Pengan, Aziz Nedumangad, Pollachi Raja, and Jordy Poonjar will be seen playing the supporting characters.

The film is touted to be a fun realistic family entertainer and centres on Shefiq, a young expatriate from an ordinary family in a small village called Parathot. He finds joy in helping others and is ready to do anything for that. The makers claim that the film has all the elements of a perfect family entertainer.

The music for the film is composed by Shaan Rahman. Editor by Naufal Abdullah, Production Controller by Vinod Mangalath, Production Designer Shyam Karthikeyan, and Makeup and costume design is done by Arun Ayur, and Arun Manohar respectively.

Advertisement

Overall the viewers love the first-look poster of the movie and are eagerly waiting for it to release. The film will be released in the theatres in December this year.

Talking about the actor, Unni Mukundan made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan, a remake of Malayalam called Nandanam. But he got his breakthrough with his lead role in Vysakh’s action-comedy Mallu Singh. The film is credited as the 50th film of Kunchacko Boban.

Recently, he was seen in the Malayalam film Pyali. The lead roles are played by child artists Barbiee Sharma and George Jacob. While Unni Mukundan had a cameo appearance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.