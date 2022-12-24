Unni Mukundan Announces Release Date Of His Next Malayalam Film Malikappuram

After last starring in Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Unni Mukundan has a string of films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in director Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s next – Malikappuram. The makers recently took fans’ excitement about the Malayalam film a notch higher by releasing its trailer earlier this month.

Now, amid much anticipation, Unni Mukundan has finally announced the release date of Malikappuram. On Friday, December 23, the actor shared the latest poster of the film on Instagram and revealed that it will open in theatres on December 30. Along with launching the new poster of Malikappuram, Mukundan wrote, “#Malikappuram Releases on December 30. Lock your date and come visit the theatres near you. Promising Goosebumps."

Helmed by debutant director Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Malikappuram is written by Abhilash Pillai of Pathaam Valavu fame. According to reports, the film is touted to be a family drama with some fantasy elements. Besides Unni Mukundan, it also boasts of child actors Devanandha and Sreepath in the lead roles, alongside Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Alphy Panjikaran, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, and Sampath Ram in key roles. With music composed by Ranjin Raj, the cinematography of Malikappuram is helmed by Vishnu Narayanan.

Not so long ago, Unni Mukundan penned a heartfelt note on Facebook along with unveiling the trailer of Malikappuram. He expressed that it is more than just a film by calling it his “dedication to crores of Ayyappa devotees". He also urged his fans to support the film beyond their “support with words".

“Malikappuram is not just a film for me. It is like predestination. I consider it a blessing that the film is being released during this Mandalakalam (Sabarimala pilgrim season). Malikappuram is my dedication to the crores of Ayyappa devotees. I hope all who love me would go to the theatres and watch the film beyond their support with words," read Unni Mukundan’s note.

