Unni Mukundan Meets Vatsan Thillankeri, Calls Him a ' Gem of a Person'

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has established a stronghold in Mollywood with his exemplary performances and on-screen charm. From playing a die-hard romantic in Shefeekkinte Santhosham to portraying a fictional warrior in Mamangam, Unni Mukundan has never failed to impress us. Now, the 35-year-old has yet again put his acting skills to the test by playing a challenging character in the film Malikappuram.

During the promotions of this Vishnu Sasi Shankar directorial, released on December 30, the Malayalam star had a short interaction with Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Vatsan Thillankeri. Later, Unni Mukundan even dropped a picture with the leader on his Instagram feed.

Recounting the short meet-and-greet with Vatsan Thillankeri and the experiences he gathered while touring in the Calicut-Kannur belt, the Mollywood actor penned a long note on the photo sharing application. He wrote, “Met Valsan Thillankeri Ettan during the Calicut-Kannur promotional trip for Malikapuram. What a gem of a person. And such awesome people of Kannur/Calicut !! Good food and so much love!!!"

“Glad to know that our movie has been much loved and appreciated across Kerala. The Malayalam version is to be released, outside Kerala and India in the coming days. Other languages version to follow soon. Thanks a lot, dears," Unni concluded his post.

The picture captured Unni and Valsan Thillankeri in the same frame. While the Meppadiyan actor was dressed in a casual black shirt, the Hindu Aikya Vedi member sported a simple white shirt. Both of them had wide smiles on their faces as they posed together for the click.

Later, Unni Mukundan paid a visit to Kozhikode Kalolsavam with the Malikappuram film team as a part of his promotional journey. There he had a lovely interaction with the public. The Malayalam star shared pictures of the event on his IG handle. “Thank you so much and honoured to visit Kozhikode Kalolsavam with my Malikappuram team!! Wishing all my dear brothers and sisters very good luck!" he captioned his post.

Helmed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Malikappuram’s cast includes Sampath Ram, Manoj K Jayan, Saiju Kurup, and Indrans in pivotal roles. It tells the tale of an 8-year-old girl Kallu from the village of Panchalimedu who dreams of visiting Sabarimala once in her life. The feel-good movie has received many accolades from both critics and viewers.

