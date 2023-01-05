Home » News » Movies » Unni Mukundan Meets Vatsan Thillankeri, Calls Him a ' Gem of a Person'

Unni Mukundan Meets Vatsan Thillankeri, Calls Him a ' Gem of a Person'

Recounting the short meet-and-greet with Vatsan Thillankeri and the experiences he gathered while touring in the Calicut-Kannur belt

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 18:06 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The 35-year-old has yet again put his acting skills to the test by playing a challenging character in the film Malikappuram.
The 35-year-old has yet again put his acting skills to the test by playing a challenging character in the film Malikappuram.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has established a stronghold in Mollywood with his exemplary performances and on-screen charm. From playing a die-hard romantic in Shefeekkinte Santhosham to portraying a fictional warrior in Mamangam, Unni Mukundan has never failed to impress us. Now, the 35-year-old has yet again put his acting skills to the test by playing a challenging character in the film Malikappuram.

During the promotions of this Vishnu Sasi Shankar directorial, released on December 30, the Malayalam star had a short interaction with Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Vatsan Thillankeri. Later, Unni Mukundan even dropped a picture with the leader on his Instagram feed.

Recounting the short meet-and-greet with Vatsan Thillankeri and the experiences he gathered while touring in the Calicut-Kannur belt, the Mollywood actor penned a long note on the photo sharing application. He wrote, “Met Valsan Thillankeri Ettan during the Calicut-Kannur promotional trip for Malikapuram. What a gem of a person. And such awesome people of Kannur/Calicut !! Good food and so much love!!!"

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

“Glad to know that our movie has been much loved and appreciated across Kerala. The Malayalam version is to be released, outside Kerala and India in the coming days. Other languages version to follow soon. Thanks a lot, dears," Unni concluded his post.

The picture captured Unni and Valsan Thillankeri in the same frame. While the Meppadiyan actor was dressed in a casual black shirt, the Hindu Aikya Vedi member sported a simple white shirt. Both of them had wide smiles on their faces as they posed together for the click.

Later, Unni Mukundan paid a visit to Kozhikode Kalolsavam with the Malikappuram film team as a part of his promotional journey. There he had a lovely interaction with the public. The Malayalam star shared pictures of the event on his IG handle. “Thank you so much and honoured to visit Kozhikode Kalolsavam with my Malikappuram team!! Wishing all my dear brothers and sisters very good luck!" he captioned his post.

Advertisement

Helmed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Malikappuram’s cast includes Sampath Ram, Manoj K Jayan, Saiju Kurup, and Indrans in pivotal roles. It tells the tale of an 8-year-old girl Kallu from the village of Panchalimedu who dreams of visiting Sabarimala once in her life. The feel-good movie has received many accolades from both critics and viewers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 18:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries