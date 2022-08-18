Unni Mukundan-Vysakh’s Bruce Lee To Be Made on a Pan-India Scale

Bruce Lee, the biggest project in Unni Mukundan’s career, was officially announced on the actor’s birthday two years ago. Now, on Wednesday at a function in Kozhikode, the makers said that the action entertainer will be made on a pan-India scale.

Meanwhile, the actor also shared a heartfelt note for the big-budget project via his Instagram handle and wrote, “#BruceLee This movie is dedicated to all my favourite action heroes and for my love towards action movies. Can’t believe it’s been more than a DECADE since me and Vysakh ettan joined hands… better late than never! First time as a Lead actor under Uday Ettan’s script. And this magnum project of mine wouldn’t ever happen without the trust and conviction that Shri Gokulam Gopalan Sir has in me. Thank you, VC Praveen, Baiju Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy etta. So, without much ado, I say; I’m coming for everything! #SeeYouAtTheMovies"

In his post, the actor also shared an announcement poster that features the tagline “every action has consequences."

Take a look:

With this project, Unni and filmmaker Vysakh, who is known for his mass entertainers, will be teaming up after 11 years. Their last collaboration was a film titled Mallu Singh, which gave Unni his first-ever lead role in the industry. The new film is written by Udaykrishna.

Initially, Bruce lee was to be produced by Unni under his home banner of Unni Mukundan Films, but due to the film’s massive budget, Sree Gokulam Movie had to step in. Reportedly, for the role in this film, Unni will take up training in Kalaripayattu and martial arts. More details on the cast and crew of the film will be released soon.

On the work front, Unni’s next release is expected to be Anoop Pandalam’s comedy entertainer Shafeekkinte Santosham.

