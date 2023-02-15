Malayalam action-drama Malikappuram has made its way to Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and starring Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath in the lead roles, the adventure-drama was released in theatres on December 30. The film received positive reviews from audiences.

Apart from Malayalam, the film will be streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film’s story revolves around a girl who goes to the Sabarimala temple for darshan. The main storyline of the film is about how women, in their reproductive ages (between 10 to 50 years of age), are not allowed to visit the temple. But the protagonist of the movie, a young girl, is immensely attached to Lord Ayyappa.

Events in her life and how she and her cousin attempt to overcome many risks to make their visit to the temple, receiving unexpected help in their journey and a stranger (Unni Mukundan) who joins them to assure their safe arrival at the temple, foiling the plans of other evil entities along the route, is what the film’s story all about.

Advertisement

Apart from Kerala, there are many Ayyappa devotees in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the film received a good response in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language versions as well.

South superstar Unni Mukundan amazed the audience with his performance, while child actors Deva Nandha and Sreepath played important roles in the film and also gave their best performances. The filmmakers had earlier claimed that the film entered the Rs 100-crore club within 40 days of its release.

The other cast of the film features Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, Alphy Panjikaran, Manohari Joy, T.G Ravi, Sampath Ram, Ramesh Pisharody and Kalabhavan Jinto.

Malikappuram is written by Abhilash Pillai, who is well known for helming thriller blockbuster films including Pathaam Valavu, Night Drive and Cadaver. The film’s music is composed by Ranjin Raj and the cinematography credit goes to Vishnu Narayanan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here