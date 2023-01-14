Unni Mukundan’s Malikappuram 'Completely Different Cinema': Goa Guv PS Sreedharan Pillai

Malappuram, starring Unni Mukundan and helmed by debutant Vishnu Sasi Sankar, continues to run successfully in theatres. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai recently shared a long appreciation post on social media platforms. Sharing the poster on Facebook, the governor said that he rarely goes to the theatres to watch films. He then mentioned that he got an opportunity to watch the film with his family after an invitation he received from producer Anto Joseph.

“Malikappuram gave me a completely different cinema experience. The beginning of the movie was very informative with the majestic voice of Malayalam megastar Mammootty describing the history and legend of Sabarimala as the narrator of the film. Based on Bhakti, this film is one that can be enjoyed by all types of audiences. The crew can certainly be proud of making such a film," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The Goa Governor also mentioned that being born and brought up in a village, Venmani in the Alappuzha district, the plot and characters of the film seemed very familiar to him. Praising the director and screenwriter Abhilash Pillai, the Governor stated that they succeeded in making the audience feel the sorrows and joys of Kunju Malikappuram as their own emotions.

“The film has been able to bring the topic to the audience in an enjoyable way, without being too boring to children and adults. The confidence and courage shown by the producers of the film to the public are commendable. There is no doubt that through this film, the stories of Swami Ayyappan and Malikappuram will reach more people inside and outside our country," he added.

He concluded his long note by saying that he hopes that people make more such films which are rooted in the Land of Gods.

Deva Nandha, Sreepath and Unni Mukundan have key roles in the film. Malikappuram’s story narrates an eight-year-old girl Kalyani who wishes to visit Sabarimala but fails to do it despite her best attempts. However, her resolve to reach Sabarimala deepens after facing a personal tragedy. She then decides to finish the journey along with her classmate Unni.

