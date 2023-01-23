Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram Enters 50 Cr Club At Worldwide Box Office

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan-starrer Malikappuram is reigning at the box office in Kerala. The film was released in theatres on December 30 last year. The movie has reportedly entered the 50-crore club at the worldwide box office. It was reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore but has managed to bring a huge amount of profit for its creator. Malikappuram is still attracting moviegoers into its fourth week. Sharing the news on Facebook, Unni wrote, “Reporting the highest grossing single day for Malikappuram Day 24. Late evening shows and extra shows are yet to start/ ongoing!"

Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared a set of photos of Unni and the film’s writer Abhilash Pillai, enjoying the house full show at Kavitha theatres in Ernakulam, Kerala. The caption of the post reads, “It’s a phenomenal divine blockbuster! Malikappuram on its 23rd day of release and “house full" at the prestigious Kavitha in Ernakulam, Kerala’s biggest single screen! Happy and relaxed Unni Mukundann with writer Abhilash Pillai soaking in the success."

Malikappuram has been competing well with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in Kerala. According to reports, Varisu and Thunivu were the two biggest Tamil Pongal releases and secured a huge number of screens in Kerala; but due to the high demand for Malikappuram, it has got new show timings.

Malikappuram is helmed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. Apart from Unni, it also features Deva Nandha and Sreepath in key roles in the film. The film’s story revolves around an eight-year-old girl named Kalyani, who wishes to visit Sabarimala, but fails to do it despite her best attempts. Her resolve to reach Sabarimala deepens after facing a personal tragedy. She then decides to finish the journey along with her classmate Unni.

The film is all set for its release in Tamil and Telugu on January 26.

