Home » News » Movies » Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram: Prakash Sarang Roped In For A Song

Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram: Prakash Sarang Roped In For A Song

Prakash Sarang is a member of the Sarang music band, which performs in the Pathanamthitta district, Kerala.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 16:49 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Prakash may have started his journey in showbiz as a singer, but he is no rookie in the music industry.
Prakash may have started his journey in showbiz as a singer, but he is no rookie in the music industry.

You cannot claim to be a fan of Malayalam films, if you have not heard about actor Unni Mukundan’s most ambitious project, Malikappuram. This much-anticipated project went on floors in September. Unni’s fans are quite inquisitive to know what makers have got in store for them. We have got an interesting update for his followers. According to reports, debutant singer Prakash Sarang has been roped in to render a song. Reportedly, Prakash was selected from a competition organised by makers, where many aspiring artists participated.

Prakash may have started his journey in showbiz as a singer, but he is no rookie in the music industry. He is a member of Sarang music band which performs in the Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. He has been an active participant in many music festivals and received attention from viewers for striking similarities to KJ Yesudas’ voice. For those who don’t know about Yesudas, he is one of the famous playback singers down South. The veteran artist has rendered many classical, devotional and film songs. This latest update can surely help in generating the right amount of buzz around Malikappuram.

Advertisement

According to reports, the shooting of this Unni-starrer is nearing completion. Apart from Unni, Saiju Kurup, Baby Devananda, Sripath, Sampath Ram, TG Ravi, Ranji Panicker, Manoj K Jayan and Ramesh will play pivotal roles in the film. Malikappuram narrates the story of an eight-year-old girl Kalyani. The film made headlines sometime back when members of the Pandalam royal family visited its sets. These members, namely Deepa Varma, Arun Varma and Sudhin Gopinath had decided to visit the sets after learning about the unique title of the film. They appreciated the concept of this movie and enjoyed having conversations with the child artiste, who plays the character of Kalyani. They interacted with Unni as well and also vowed to extend support to the film and its crew members.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 02, 2022, 16:49 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 16:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red