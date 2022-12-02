Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram: Prakash Sarang Roped In For A Song

You cannot claim to be a fan of Malayalam films, if you have not heard about actor Unni Mukundan’s most ambitious project, Malikappuram. This much-anticipated project went on floors in September. Unni’s fans are quite inquisitive to know what makers have got in store for them. We have got an interesting update for his followers. According to reports, debutant singer Prakash Sarang has been roped in to render a song. Reportedly, Prakash was selected from a competition organised by makers, where many aspiring artists participated.

Prakash may have started his journey in showbiz as a singer, but he is no rookie in the music industry. He is a member of Sarang music band which performs in the Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. He has been an active participant in many music festivals and received attention from viewers for striking similarities to KJ Yesudas’ voice. For those who don’t know about Yesudas, he is one of the famous playback singers down South. The veteran artist has rendered many classical, devotional and film songs. This latest update can surely help in generating the right amount of buzz around Malikappuram.

According to reports, the shooting of this Unni-starrer is nearing completion. Apart from Unni, Saiju Kurup, Baby Devananda, Sripath, Sampath Ram, TG Ravi, Ranji Panicker, Manoj K Jayan and Ramesh will play pivotal roles in the film. Malikappuram narrates the story of an eight-year-old girl Kalyani. The film made headlines sometime back when members of the Pandalam royal family visited its sets. These members, namely Deepa Varma, Arun Varma and Sudhin Gopinath had decided to visit the sets after learning about the unique title of the film. They appreciated the concept of this movie and enjoyed having conversations with the child artiste, who plays the character of Kalyani. They interacted with Unni as well and also vowed to extend support to the film and its crew members.

