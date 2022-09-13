Unni Mukundan’s Malikappuram With Director Vishnu Sasi Shankar Goes on Floors

Unni Mukundan is collaborating with director Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the son of the late filmmaker Sasi Sankar for his next film. The film titled Malikappuram recently went on floors at the Erumeli Sri Dharmasastha Temple after a puja ceremony and the Mollywood’s young icon shared the news with his friends and fans on Monday via his official Instagram handle.

The actor shared a title look poster along with a photo and video with the team of the film. Announcing the project, the actor wrote (as translated), “My new movie ‘Malikappuram’ has started today. It is a big dream of Mallusingh’s producer and elder brother Anto Chettan, Venu Chettan who produced Mamangam is also its production partner. I was able to be a part of the film because of the blessings of Ayyappa Swamy."

Advertisement

In addition to Unni Mukundan, the new film boasts a stellar cast, including Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sampath Ram, Devanandha, and Sreepath in eminent roles.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar also handles the editing section, while the script has been written by Abhilash Pillai. Vishnu Narayanan has been roped in to handle the cinematography of Malikappuram. Ranjin Raj will provide the music and background score to the lyrics of the songs penned down by Santhosh Varma and BK Harinarayanan.

Top Showsha Video

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan is basking in the success of his latest release Meppadiyan.

On the work front, the actor has several promising projects, including Yasodha with Samantha, lined up in his kitty. In Malayalam, he has already wrapped two films with the renowned award-winning film ‘Ottal’ director Jayaraj and one with Luca fame Arun Bose.

Advertisement

The actor is awaiting the release of Shefeekkinte Santhosham. He is also slated to join the sets of Vishnu Mohan’s next directorial, Pappa, in which he will play a politician. Later on, this year, the actor is expected to try his hands on direction with a film written by Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here