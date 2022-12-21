Unni Mukundan’s Upcoming Film Mindiyum Paranjum Gets U Certificate From Censor Board

Popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been on a roll lately. After appearing in four films this year, Mukundan has a string of projects in the pipeline for 2023. Following the release of Shefeekkinte Santhosham, he will next be seen sharing the screen space with the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamural in Arun Bose’s Mindiyum Paranjum, which is touted to be a romantic drama.

In the latest development regarding Mindiyum Paranjum, the film was recently cleared by the censor board with a ‘U’ certificate. On Tuesday, December 20, Unni Mukundan shared the good news with his fans on Instagram. Along with unveiling a new poster of the Mollywood film, the actor wrote, “’Mindiyum Paranjum’, bags a clean U & We are a step closer to showing you what we have made!"

With Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamural in the lead, Mindiyum Paranjum’s cast also boasts of Jaffer Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Prasant Murali, Maala Parvathy, and Sohan Seenulal, among others, in supporting roles. The romantic drama is produced by Salim Ahmed. The film’s script has been penned by Arun Bose and Mridul George, who previously collaborated for Luca. With music scored by Sooraj S Kurup, Mindiyum Paranjum’s cinematography and editing are handled by Madhu Ambat and Kiran Das, respectively.

Unni Mukundan will be seen playing the role of Sanal while Aparna Balamural’s character’s name is Leena in the Mindiyum Paranjum. Mukundan spoke about the film in an interview with ETimes. He revealed, “It’s something very exciting. I am looking forward to see the response of the audience. It is going to be a breezy love story."

Meanwhile, although the makers have completed all the censor formalities, the release date of Mindiyum Paranjum has not been announced yet.

