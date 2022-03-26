‘Unparalleled Experience’: Director Shankar Reviews RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is breaking all records. The film is receiving positive responses from all quarters. Audience is loving the on-screen chemistry of South superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The actors are sharing screen space with for the first time and people love their chemistry. While the numbers are speaking of the popularity, various celebrities and filmmakers are also coming forward and praising the film. Shankar Shanmugham, the director of superhits such as Robot, Nayak and Sivaji, has called RRR an unparalleled experience.

“Ravishing, Riveting, Robust. A Roar that will echo throughout times. Thanks to the whole team for an unparalleled experience.@AlwaysRamCharan-Raging Performance & Screen presence.@tarak9999 ‘s Radiant Bheem captivates your heart. Your imagination stays undefeated, hats off “MahaRaja"mouli," read the tweet,

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi has also praised RRR and called it a “glowing and mind-blowing testimony". RRR actor Ram Charan is Chiranjeevi’s son.

The story of RRR is set in the 1920s where two freedom fighters revolt against British rule and the Nizam of Hyderabad to attain freedom. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles.

Interestingly, Ram Charan will next be joining hands with S. Shankar for his next film, tentatively titled RC15. If reports to be believed, Ram Charan will be playing the role of a government officer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.