Unseen Clip Of Akshay Kumar Dancing with Sridevi on Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi Set Goes Viral; Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday on Friday, September 9. In his career span of over 3 decades, the Khiladi of Bollywood has been paired with several heroines including late actress Sridevi in Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. Now, behind-the-scenes footage of the lead actors from the sets of the movie has begun doing rounds on social media. The video in question showcases the shooting of the song Hamra Sajan Sang, crooned by Alka Yagnik.

In the video of the song, an energetic Sridevi can be seen dancing around Akshay Kumar. The unseen footage was shared online by a Reddit user, who claims that the clip was captured during the Muhurat shot of Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi. Take a look at it here:

Helmed by Pankaj Parashar and SM Iqbal, Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi is a remake of the 1992-released Telugu flick, Mondi Mogudi Penki Pellam. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a village girl Durga (played by Sridevi), who receives support from her husband Inspector Ajay (played by Akshay Kumar) to fight against the discrimination against women.

A fun trivia about Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi is that the climax of the film was never shot owing to the production delay that lasted for a decade. It was Akshay Kumar himself who joked about the climax of the film during one of his previous appearances on the chat show, Koffee With Karan. While explaining the climax of the film, Kumar said, “She (Sridevi) and I hold hands and we say that we will take revenge in the film. But we did not shoot the revenge part. A text on the screen reads 'Unn dono ne milke phir badla liya (They took their revenge later), and the film ends." After the revelation, Karan Johar who was amused by the bizarre story, ended up breaking into massive laughter.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie premiered on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, also featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles.

