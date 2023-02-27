Look tests are not uncommon in films. Every actor has to go through them to help makers decide if they are a perfect fit for the role. While Raju Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots was all about Aamir Khan and his friendship with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan’s character, his love story with Kareena Kapoor Khan was much loved and the chemistry couldn’t be ignored. Kareena’s performance as Pia in the film, as the daughter of the strict dean of the college, got her several awards. Recently, Vindhu Vinod Chopra Films, who often shares the Behind The Scenes (BTS) of their films on social media, shared a series of photos of Kareena’s look test from the film after 14 years of its release.

In the album, the first frame of the actress shows a simple look in an ethnic ensemble with her side profile. The next picture is of Kareena in a south Indian avatar with her iconic red glasses. The album also has the look of a college-going student in a very casual outfit. The outfit for the look consists of a pink top and khaki pants with a blue printed scarf. The fourth frame shows her with small hair donned in a pink kurta. The last picture in the album is with the iconic red helmet of Pia that was seen now and then in the film.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read: “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots."

The fans were left in awe with the screen look tests. “Thank you, guys, for sharing some of the unseen, pia is always special," one of the Instagram users wrote. “the last but one no make-up look," wrote another person.

The fourth look did not make the cut as it showed Kareena in a bob cut. The look seems to have transferred to Anushka Sharma for PK. One of the eagle eye fans noticed and commented, “You combined look 4 and 5 to create Anushka’s character’s look in PK."

Take a look at the screen test photo’s Kareena here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan just finished shooting for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film. She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has The Crew starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here