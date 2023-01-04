Unstoppable With NBK 2: Chiranjeevi To Appear On Show’s Sankranthi Special Episode?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi are all set to lock horns at the box office with Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, respectively, on Sankranthi 2023. Now, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is most likely going to appear on Balayya’s celebrity chat show Unstoppable with NBK season 2. This season had marked the appearance of superstars like Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan, so far. A close source to the show has now shared that the makers are planning to invite Chiranjeevi for the Sankranthi special episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Currently, Prabhas’ episode has gained a lot of attention on social media. And the second part of the episode is expected to be streamed this weekend. Chiranjeevi’s younger brother and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan will be seen along with revered filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2. The shooting of the episode was recently wrapped up. It also created a huge buzz soon after photos and videos from the set of the show surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in director Gopichand Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy. The Balayya-starrer will be released in cinemas on January 12, 2023. Besides him, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay, among others, in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will play the titular role in Waltair Veerayya. The film’s cast also boasts of Ravi Teja, Shruti Hassan, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, and Saptagiri in key roles. Helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, Waltair Veerayya is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

Interestingly, both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Verrayya have been backed by Mythri Movies Makers.

