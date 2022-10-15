Unstoppable With NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Brings Out Chandrababu Naidu’s Lighter Side

The first episode of the new season of popular Telugu chat show Unstoppable with NBK started streaming on Aha OTT from October 14. Fans had been waiting for the episode with bated breath since it would see host Nandamuri Balakrishna in conversation with his brother-in-law and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son Nara Lokesh. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are known for being no-nonsense politicians and it’s not easy to bring out their lighter sides in front of the camera. However, Balakrishna nailed it.

Telugu viewers receive all the drama, humour, and banters they anticipated from a Nandamuri and Nara clan episode.

Advertisement

In the show Naidu revealed that he is a huge fan of NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s movies, a staple duet during his formative years. Legendary Tollywood actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Ramarao (NTR) was the political mentor of Chandrabadu Naidu.

Top showsha video

During the chat, Balayya soon shifted the focus to Chandrababu’s vision behind bringing the IT industry to Hyderabad. Chandrababu talked about how he convinced Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft office in Hyderabad.

Many made fun of the politician’s ideas about technology and communication, and Chandrababu reminded them that while it was once possible to live without a family, it is today impossible to do so without a mobile phone.

The conversation also included much lighter matters when Chandrababu was asked by Balakrishna about what was the most romantic thing he had done ever. Chandrababu had an answer that left everyone in splits. He said that in his college days, he would remove his bike’s silencer and ride it around girls to impress them.

Advertisement

He also said that the most memorable day in his life was when he married Balakrishna’s sister Bhuvaneshwari. Overall, it was a fun-filled episode that lived up to the huge hype.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here