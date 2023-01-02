Unstoppable With NBK 2: 'Not Written in My Destiny Yet,' Says Prabhas on Marriage

The second season of Unstoppable With NBK has been a joyous ride, with several celebs opening up in front of the ever-so-brilliant host Balayya. The chat show, hosted by Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna, has created quite a buzz among the fans with its teasers and promos of Prabhas gracing the couch for the latest episode. It is safe to say that no other episode in the past created such anticipation for the show. To cash in popularity, the showrunners have split the episode into two parts.

The first part of the episode was dominated by discussions about Prabhas’ hush-hush romantic life. Balakrishna grilled the Baahubali actor about possibly tying the knot, but he didn’t cave. He said that he intends to tie the knot one day, but he doesn’t know when it will happen yet. “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet," he said.

When Balayya asked Prabhas how he deals with his mother’s pressure as every mother wants their child to settle down, Prabhas shared that his sister and sister-in-law live close by. So, that is how they are managing for now. “Later… I mean, it should be destiny. What is in our hands?" he added.

NBK also shared that when Sharwanand was on the show, he was also asked the same question. Sharwanand said that he would tie the knot when Prabhas does. After hearing this, Prabhas quipped, “Then I should say I’ll get married after Salman Khan."

One of the key highlights of the episode was Ram Charan’s call after which it was a laughing riot. Balayya and Ram Charan took turns pulling the leg of the Saaho actor. Balakrishna asked the RRR actor to reconfirm if Prabhas was single as he was having a hard time believing it. Ram cleared that he is single but also a little spice by adding, “I was told Prabhas was going to give some good news soon."

After this, Prabhas requested Ram to clarify the meaning of the good news. After the call, Prabhas also requested NBK to call him when Ram Charan is on the show next time so that he also reveals some major details.

The second part of the episode of Unstoppable with NBK is set to stream on Aha, upcoming weekend.

