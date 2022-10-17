Unstoppable With NBK 2: Pawan Kalyan And Trivikram Srinivas To Appear On The Show

Amid much anticipation, the second season of the popular celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK premiered on Aha on October 14. Nandamuri Balakrishna welcomed Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as the first-ever guests on Unstoppable with NBK 2. Now, ardent fans of Balayya are every bit excited about the next pair to grace the talk show in its second episode.

Yesterday, October 16, team Aha dropped the promo video of the upcoming episode on YouTube. In the promo, actors Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda can be seen having a blast with host Balayya on Unstoppable with NBK 2 as they engaged in fun conversations as well as tasks. Along with the actor-duo, the second episode will also feature producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Advertisement

Through the promo video, the makers also dropped a clue about the upcoming guests on Unstoppable with NBK 2. NBK called up filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and asked him to come on the show with a special guest in the latest video. In fact, Srinivas also accepted the invitation from his fellow friend. The promo also hinted that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas might soon feature on the talk show.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas have worked together in multiple blockbuster films, including Jalsa, Atharinitiki Daredi, and Agnyaathavaasi. All three movies were not only commercial successes but were also lauded by the audience. According to reports, the duo will soon be coming together for yet another movie.

Top showsha video

The upcoming movie is reportedly produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Trivikram is said to have almost completed the script of his fourth venture with Pawan Kalyan. The makers will announce the project once the cast, budget, and locations will be confirmed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next appear in Anil Ravipudi’s next project, tentatively titled NBK 108. The music for this film will be composed by Thaman S. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here