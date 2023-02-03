Home » News » Movies » Unstoppable with NBK 2: Pawan Kalyan Answers Questions On His Marriages

Unstoppable with NBK 2: Pawan Kalyan Answers Questions On His Marriages

The actor in the talk show Unstoppable with NBK 2 shared that he will work with director Sujeeth on his next project.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 21:09 IST

Hyderabad, India

Opposition parties often attack Pawan Kalyan over his unsuccessful marriages.
Every movie of Pawan Kalyan generates excitement among Telugu cine-goers. The actor in the show Unstoppable with NBK 2 shared that he will work with director Sujeeth on his next project. The recent information is that the film, which has not yet been given a title, began filming in Hyderabad with a traditional puja ceremony. Without spilling many beans on the project, Pawan Kalyan made his fans excited about his upcoming venture.

In the show, the Jana Sena party chief also opened up about his former wives. Opposition parties often attack Pawan Kalyan over his unsuccessful marriages. Thus, it seems the actor took the platform of Unstoppable with NBK 2 to settle the dust on his relationships.

In the show, when host Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Pawan Kalyan whether he is in touch with his former wives, the actor answered in the affirmative. He said that he is on talking terms with them and knows about their lives.

Pawan Kalyan first married Nandini in 1978 at Visakhapatnam. Later, reports suggested that everything was not good between them. Nandini also filed an FIR against the actor. Both of them separated ways. Currently, Nandini is a producer in the entertainment industry.

In 2007, Pawan Kalyan married his co-star Renu Desai. Both of them were blessed with a girl and a boy. Later they divorced each other. At present, Renu Desai is married to a US-based doctor.

After divorcing Renu, Pawan Kalyan married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva and has two children with her.

