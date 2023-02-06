The latest promo of the finale episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, shows Power Star Pawan Kalyan as the guest. The promo has been making waves since its release on February 3. The episode will be premiering on the Aha OTT platform on February 10. The show has been a successful one, with NBK being a great host for both seasons. The veteran actor has handled all guests well. The episodes featuring Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan created the most buzz.

The first part of Pawan Kalyan’s episode of the talk show has already been streaming on the Telugu OTT platform. It is a fun-filled one, with Sai Dharma Tej appearing on the show to depict his love for his dearest uncle. Pawan also revealed the reason behind getting married thrice, and talked about his bond with brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha. The next part’s promo has taken the audience by a storm.

It was shared by Aha platform’s official Instagram page with the caption, “The show is not yet over guys! Sooti Prashnalu, thootallanti answers tho, Part 2 is going to create a sensation on February 10. The Baap of all Episodes Part 2 promo is here."

The promo shows Balakrishna asking Pawan Kalyan questions about his political journey and the reason behind starting his own political party. The actor-politician revealed that people couldn’t benefit from the government and political parties, and that is why he created his own. The actor-turned-politician even revealed how the Andhra Pradesh government gave him trouble.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi attended the event. As he has worked with both Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna, he shared experiences of working with them. Krish Jagarlamudi said Balayya was like a lion and Pawan Kalyan was like a tiger. Balakrishna also asked the fans if Pawan Kalyan should quit movies and continue working in only politics.

Such interesting questions make Part 2 a much-anticipated episode for the fans, as the host will unravel Pawan’s candid self in the finale.

