Season 2 of the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK will feature none other than Telugu superstar and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan. The much-awaited teaser of the chat show is out. In the episode, Kalyan shares some fascinating facts and humorous incidents of his life with Nandamuri Balakrishna. One of those incidents was when Pawan took a revolver from his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s room. What he did next with the revolver will be revealed in the episode.

The teaser also shows host Balakrishna engaging Kalyan in numerous tongue-in-cheek exchanges while also highlighting the less well-known aspects of his guest. Balakrishna gets him to chat about a variety of topics, including his three marriages and babysitting Ram Charan. On the phone, Balakrishna converses with Charan and they have a good time joking around. Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is also Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, will appear in the episode as a guest. He may be seen talking about his bond with Pawan Kalyan and other amusing trivia.

Advertisement

When Balakrishna inquires about all the chaos surrounding Pawan’s marriages, it appears that things escalate. As Pawan has lately stepped up his political campaigns in the state, his personal life has become a contentious subject in Andhra Pradesh politics. Anna Lezhneva, a Russian actor, and Pawan are currently married. Before Anna, he was married to Nandini from 1997 to 2007 and Renu Desai from 2009 to 2012.

Kalyan also recalls some challenging times in his life in the episode. The episode of Unstoppable with NBK featuring Pawan Kalyan will be split into two parts, with the first airing on the streaming platform Aha on February 3.

Advertisement

Fans gathered outside Annapurna Studios to see their favourite star and host Nandamuri Balakrishna together, and it was nothing less than a celebration for them. Although Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan have been friends for a very long time, this will be the first opportunity for fans to witness them on a talk show platform together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here